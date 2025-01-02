Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić lead in 1st fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by AT&T.

Joining Jokić (West frontcourt) and Antetokounmpo (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (West guard) and the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (East guard).

Below are the top 10 vote-getters by position group in the first fan returns.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Tomorrow (Friday, Jan. 3) marks the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 9.

NBA All-Star Voting

NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T, the Official 5G Wireless Network of the NBA, will tipped off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET and concludes on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans the opportunity to vote for the NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and NBA.com with their NBA ID.

NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league and its partners, is free to join here. Voters in the United States will be automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes presented by AT&T for the opportunity to win a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area for NBA All-Star 2025.

During the voting period, NBA ID members can submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and the NBA.com voting page (NBA.com/vote). One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.

On six special “3-for-1 Days,” NBA ID members’ votes will count three times. These days, from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, Wednesday, Dec. 25, Friday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 10, Friday, Jan. 17 and Monday, Jan. 20 (the final day of voting).

Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January (Jan. 2, 9 and 16). TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the reserves on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Current NBA players and a media panel will continue to join fans in selecting the NBA All-Star Game starters. Each player and media member will be able to complete one full ballot during the voting period.

After all votes for NBA All-Star Game starters are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.