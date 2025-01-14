2025 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

2025 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA's biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great.

  • What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET
  • Where: Chase Center | Tickets
  • TV: TNT
  • Stream: TNT Overtime on NBA App, NBA.com

This page will be updated with the complete list of event participants, rules and format for all three events. Please check back.

Kia Skills Challenge

2025 Participants:

  • TBD

Starry 3-Point Contest

2025 Participants:

  • TBD

AT&T Slam Dunk

2025 Participants:

  • TBD

