2025 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

- What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 ET
- Where: Chase Center | Tickets
- TV: TNT
- Stream: TNT Overtime on NBA App, NBA.com
State Farm All-Saturday Night brings together the NBA’s biggest stars in a celebration of the skills that make the NBA great. With three action-packed events, it’s always one of the most eagerly anticipated nights on the NBA calendar.
This page will be updated with the complete list of event participants, rules and format for all three events. Please check back.
Kia Skills Challenge
2025 Participants:
- TBD
Starry 3-Point Contest
2025 Participants:
- TBD
AT&T Slam Dunk
2025 Participants:
- TBD