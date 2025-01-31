2025 NBA All-Star Draft to be conducted live during TNT pregame show on Thursday

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

• NBA All-Star 2025: Complete coverage

• All-Star Player Pool

The rosters for three of the four teams in the NBA All-Star Game will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft held live on TNT on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In the NBA All-Star Draft, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” commentators and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will each select eight players from the pool of 24 players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.

Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny will be joined in the mini-tournament by the Castrol Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace for its honorary general manager, WNBA legend and TNT analyst Candace Parker.

Team Chuck

TBD from the All-Star player pool

Team Shaq

TBD from the All-Star player pool

Team Kenny

TBD from the All-Star player pool

Team Candace

Team Candace will be the winning team from the Castrol Rising Stars 4-team mini-tournament.

# # #

New All-Star Game Format

For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.

Each team will have eight players and be named for a TNT NBA analyst. The 24 NBA All-Star selections will be divided evenly into three teams, with the rosters drafted by TNT’s Inside the NBA commentators and honorary team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. The three analysts will make their respective picks for Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny live on TNT in the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET just before the network’s doubleheader that night.

The fourth team will be the winning team from the championship game of the Castrol Rising Stars, the annual showcase of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts, which will be played on Feb. 14 during NBA All-Star 2025. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the Rising Stars champion, known as Team Candace.

The five players honored as starters in each conference will be selected by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). The seven players honored as reserves in each conference will be selected by NBA head coaches.

The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000, each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000 and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.