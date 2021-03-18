Stephen Curry lands awkwardly, exits Warriors game vs. Rockets

Stephen Curry fell awkwardly firing up an end-of-quarter 3-pointer on Wednesday vs. the Houston Rockets, and will not return. Working to find an opening on the right wing as the third period closed, Curry stepped back after a series of crossovers put him just beyond reach of two defenders.

The shot caromed off to the left as Curry stumbled backwards upon landing, scrambling for footing as he headed into the seating area. Curry ultimately landed right on the edge of a metal riser, immediately wincing and remaining on the ground as trainers rushed over.

Hustled off to the locker room, Curry’s night was soon confirmed complete, with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists to that point.

Stephen Curry (tailbone contusion) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 18, 2021

After the game, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry says “he’s going to be fine” but added that Curry was sore and could miss Friday’s game vs. Memphis. Memphis. Kerr added that Curry didn’t get X-rays and isn’t expected to undergo further testing at this time.