NBA players react to Atlanta shooting, show support to Asian American community

The NBA community took to social media to decry the shooting deaths of 8 people in the Atlanta area.

From NBA Twitter reports

The NBA released the following statement after eight people — six of whom were Asian women — were killed at massage parlors in the Atlanta area:

“Last night’s tragic events in Atlanta are part of a disturbing rise in violence and discrimination towards Asian Americans. Today and every day, we stand with the Asian community and condemn all acts of hate and racism. To learn more visit stopaapihate.org. #StopAsianHate”

Using the hashtag #StopAsianHate, NBA athletes and teams also expressed condolences and solidarity with the Asian American community.

 

