Stephen Curry passes Guy Rodgers as Warriors' franchise assist leader

Stephen Curry’s standing in Warriors lore just rose a little higher in their franchise record books. The renowned shooter now holds the title as the team’s all-time assists leader after surpassing the previous record-holder, Guy Rodgers, on Monday night against the Lakers.

Rodgers, a Hall of Fame guard who played during the franchise’s Philadelphia and San Francisco eras in the 1960s, had sat atop the team’s assists list for 55 years before Curry finally passed him.

"Congratulations to the greatest Warrior of all time, Steph Curry… More to come, my brother." Klay, Dray, & Magic share a message for Stephen Curry as he becomes the Warriors' all-time assists leader. 👏 pic.twitter.com/DSa190y1Yz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 16, 2021

Curry now ranks first all-time in Warriors assists, 3-pointers and free-throw percentage. The two-time former Kia MVP is also within striking distance of Wilt Chamberlain and Chris Mullin for the franchise marks in points and steals, respectively.

Warriors all-time assist leaders