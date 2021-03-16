Top Stories

Stephen Curry passes Guy Rodgers as Warriors' franchise assist leader

Golden State's iconic shooter now sits atop another statistical Warriors list.

From NBA.com Staff

Curry’s passing takes its own place among the annals of Warriors accomplishments.

Stephen Curry’s standing in Warriors lore just rose a little higher in their franchise record books. The renowned shooter now holds the title as the team’s all-time assists leader after surpassing the previous record-holder, Guy Rodgers, on Monday night against the Lakers.

Rodgers, a Hall of Fame guard who played during the franchise’s Philadelphia and San Francisco eras in the 1960s, had sat atop the team’s assists list for 55 years before Curry finally passed him.

Curry now ranks first all-time in Warriors assists, 3-pointers and free-throw percentage. The two-time former Kia MVP is also within striking distance of Wilt Chamberlain and Chris Mullin for the franchise marks in points and steals, respectively.

Warriors all-time assist leaders

Stephen Curry 4,856
Guy Rodgers 4,855
Tim Hardaway 3,926
Rick Barry 3,247
Chris Mullin 3,146
Draymond Green 3,136
Jeff Mullins 2,913
Sleepy Floyd 2,518
Alvin Attles 2,483
Nate Thurmond 2,70

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.