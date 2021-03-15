Stephen Curry's kids design his birthday kicks

Stephen Curry celebrated birthday No. 33 with aplomb on Sunday, dropping 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists on the Utah Jazz in a 131-119 victory.

He also did it in style. His kids’ style.

Earlier in the day, Curry’s three children — Riley, Ryan and Canon — presented him with a custom “Gifted Flow” edition of his Curry Flow 8s.

My kids came through in the clutch with a nice surprise for the 33rd Bday. Had no clue they knew how to design some shoes, but the scavenger hunt had me all the way confused. Love my unicorn, butterfly, and wolf! Bday Vibes! pic.twitter.com/435nSJclMC — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2021

They scavenger hunt dragged Curry all over the house:

The Flow 8, which dropped in December, is Curry’s first signature design for Under Armour’s recently launched Curry brand. Check out some detailed snaps of the Gifted Flow in pregame action from Sunday’s matchup:

Stephen’s bday🎁: designed by his kids & built to change the game. Pre-order the @UAbasketball Curry ‘Gifted Flow’ now: https://t.co/D8vtmdnpOy pic.twitter.com/htMMg1jSNs — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2021

With his nine assists in the game vs. Utah, Curry is right on the cusp of the franchise record for assists.

He has 4,854 assists, one from tying franchise assists leader Guy Rodgers with 4,855. They are the only two Warriors to reach 4,000 assists.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.