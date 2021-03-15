Top Stories

Stephen Curry's kids design his birthday kicks

The three Curry children gifted their father a custom pair of his new Curry 8s.

From NBA.com News Services

The Curry Flow 8s that Stephen Curry wore on Sunday vs. the Jazz were designed by his children. 

Stephen Curry celebrated birthday No. 33 with aplomb on Sunday, dropping 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists on the Utah Jazz in a 131-119 victory.

He also did it in style. His kids’ style.

Earlier in the day, Curry’s three children — Riley, Ryan and Canon — presented him with a custom “Gifted Flow” edition of his Curry Flow 8s.

They scavenger hunt dragged Curry all over the house:

The Flow 8, which dropped in December, is Curry’s first signature design for Under Armour’s recently launched Curry brand. Check out some detailed snaps of the Gifted Flow in pregame action from Sunday’s matchup:

With his nine assists in the game vs. Utah, Curry is right on the cusp of the franchise record for assists.

He has 4,854 assists, one from tying franchise assists leader Guy Rodgers with 4,855. They are the only two Warriors to reach 4,000 assists.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.