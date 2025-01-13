Power Rankings, Week 13: Cavs, Thunder a step above the rest as season nears halfway point

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

The midway point of the 2024-25 season is almost upon us. Four games were postponed last week, and Game 615 (of 1,230) is now scheduled for Saturday.

Plenty of games remain and perhaps some trades will be made, too. The standings will surely look different on April 14 than they do now.

But two teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder — stand alone. The Cavs (despite their loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday) lead the Eastern Conference by 5 1/2 games. The Thunder (despite their loss to the Cavs last week) lead the West by 6 1/2.

This is the fifth straight week where the Cavs and Thunder have occupied the top two spots in the Power Rankings, swapping places a few times. And while there are a couple of other teams on winning streaks right now, Cleveland and Oklahoma City could be at the top for a while longer.

After a terrific game last week, they’ll meet again on Thursday (7:30 ET, TNT). Clear your calendar.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Indiana (4-0) — The 2025 Pacers are undefeated.

Brooklyn (0-4) — Though it was a pretty good week for Tosan Evbuomwan fans.

East vs. West

The West is 97-79 (.551) against the East in interconference games after going 14-12 last week.

Schedule strength through Week 12

Toughest: 1. Washington, 2. Toronto, 3. Charlotte

1. Washington, 2. Toronto, 3. Charlotte Easiest: 1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis

1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Indiana (+4), Phoenix (+4), Sacramento (+4)

Indiana (+4), Phoenix (+4), Sacramento (+4) Free falls of the week: San Antonio (-5), Atlanta (-3), Philadelphia (-3)

Week 13 Team to Watch

Philadelphia — The Sixers need to start moving up the standings ASAP, but they’re just 4-17 against the 17 teams that are currently over .500 and 14 of their next 15 games are against that group. That includes big tests against Thunder, Knicks, Pacers and Bucks this week.

The league has averaged 112.6 points scored per 100 possessions and 99.8 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes this season.

NBA.com’s Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man’s opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, contact him via Bluesky.