Power Rankings, Week 12: Thunder & Cavs swap as 3 new teams enter Top 10

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

At some point in the second quarter of a game on Thursday and with the visiting team up by 12 or 13 points, the home team’s play-by-play broadcaster said “Double-digit, first-half leads don’t mean a whole lot in this league.”

Well, actually, they do.

It may seem like comebacks from double-digit leads are common these days, but through Sunday, teams are 458-141 (.765) in games in which they held a double-digit lead. That includes a 326-111 mark (.746) when holding a double-digit lead at any point in the first half.

With the league-wide 3-point rate continuing to climb, it would seem that quarter-to-quarter variance is much bigger now than it was 10 or 20 years ago. But that .765 winning percentage in games led by double-digits isn’t a huge drop from 2014-15 (.789) or 2004-05 (.794).

Big leads still matter quite a bit … unless you’re playing Oklahoma City or Cleveland.

With their four wins last week, the Thunder are 9-4 in games they trailed by double-digits, which would be the best mark in the 29 seasons for which we have play-by-play data. The Cavs (6-4) are tied for the second-best mark and are the only other team with a winning record when trailing by double-digits this season.

The Cavs and Thunder have been the two best teams in the league all season, and they’ll finally face off on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Sacramento (4-0) — Party on the roof!

Sacramento (4-0) — Party on the roof! Something Just Ain’t Right: Milwaukee (1-2) — It’s like we’re back in October again.

* * *

East vs. West

The West is 83-67 (.553) against the East in interconference games after going 12-10 last week.

Schedule strength through Week 11

Toughest: 1. Washington, 2. Toronto, 3. Utah

1. Washington, 2. Toronto, 3. Utah Easiest: 1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis

1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record.

* * *

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Denver (+6), L.A. Lakers (+5)

Denver (+6), L.A. Lakers (+5) Free falls of the week: Miami (-5), Atlanta (-4), Milwaukee (-4)

* * *

Week 12 Team to Watch

LA Clippers — Kawhi Leonard is back and the Clippers have a couple of big games within the Western Conference, visiting the Wolves and Nuggets.

* * *

Previously…

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

The league has averaged 112.5 points scored per 100 possessions and 99.9 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes this season.

NBA.com’s Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man’s opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, contact him via Bluesky.