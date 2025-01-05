Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scores career-high 53 in losing effort

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Anthony Edwards delivered a career performance on Saturday night, erupting for 53 points including going 10-for-15 from 3-point range. Despite Edwards’ dominant efforts to carry Minnesota’s offense, the Timberwolves fell short in a 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

career night ✅ making someone’s day ✅ pic.twitter.com/46tzRd8Onj — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 5, 2025

53 POINTS. (career high)

10 THREES. Anthony Edwards left it all on the floor in Detroit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bx5uADak31 — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

Edwards’ previous career high was 51 points against Washington on April 9 last season. His 3-pointer with 9:25 remaining tied his career best but he didn’t score again until 22 seconds remained.

The Timberwolves guard had been held to 20 or fewer points in eight of the previous 14 games. His previous season high was 37 points against Portland on Nov. 8.