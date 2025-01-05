Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scores career-high 53 in losing effort

Anthony Edwards set a new career high with 53 points in the Timberwolves loss to the Pistons.
Anthony Edwards delivered a career performance on Saturday night, erupting for 53 points including going 10-for-15 from 3-point range. Despite Edwards’ dominant efforts to carry Minnesota’s offense, the Timberwolves fell short in a 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Edwards’ previous career high was 51 points against Washington on April 9 last season. His 3-pointer with 9:25 remaining tied his career best but he didn’t score again until 22 seconds remained.
The Timberwolves guard had been held to 20 or fewer points in eight of the previous 14 games. His previous season high was 37 points against Portland on Nov. 8.
A Western Conference finalist last season, the Timberwolves appeared to be heating up with three straight victories late last month. They’ve now lost three in a row to drop back to the .500 mark (17-17).
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham scored a season-high 40 points, surpassing his previous season high of 35 points against Milwaukee on Nov. 13.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.