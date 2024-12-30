Power Rankings, Week 11: Knicks enter Top 5; Cavs hold No. 1 spot

You are what your record says you are, but in the words of Phil Jackson, games can “turn on a trifle.”

Sometimes, a little late-game luck can go a long way in the standings. Sometimes, teams are better or worse than what their record says they are.

Take the Sacramento Kings, who, after a freak collapse against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, were 13-18, having outscored their opponents by 1.2 points per game. That winning percentage (.419) would have been the worst in NBA history (by a healthy margin) for a team with a point differential of at least plus-1.0 per game, and the Kings’ record would likely have improved with time and with a couple of late-game bounces finally going their way.

But Sacramento management didn’t have the patience, firing coach Mike Brown on Friday. He was the only coach to have the Kings in the top 10 on either end of the floor in the last 20 seasons, with the Kings leading the league in offense two seasons ago and returning to the top 10 this season.

Alas, for some, 13-18 is 13-18.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Philadelphia (3-0) — 10, nine, eight…

Philadelphia (3-0) — 10, nine, eight… Something Just Ain’t Right: Sacramento (0-2) — [Deep sigh]

* * *

East vs. West

The West is 71-57 (.555) against the East in interconference games, though the East was 10-7 last week.

Schedule strength through Week 10

Toughest: 1. Washington, 2. New Orleans, 3. Toronto

1. Washington, 2. New Orleans, 3. Toronto Easiest: 1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis

1. Cleveland, 2. New York, 3. Memphis Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record.

* * *

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Philadelphia (+5), Miami (+4), Minnesota (+4), New York (+4)

Philadelphia (+5), Miami (+4), Minnesota (+4), New York (+4) Free falls of the week: Golden State (-6), Milwaukee (-4)

* * *

Week 11 Team to Watch

Oklahoma City — The Thunder have the best record (13-4) in games played between the 16 teams currently over .500, and that mark will be put to the test this week, with their five-game homestand concluding with games against the Wolves, Clippers, Knicks and Celtics.

* * *

Previously…

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

The league has averaged 112.5 points scored per 100 possessions and 99.9 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes this season.

NBA.com’s Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man’s opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, contact him via Bluesky.