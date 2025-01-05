Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga out at least 3 weeks with 'significant lateral ankle sprain'

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga sprained his right ankle Saturday night and is expected to miss at least three weeks, the franchise announced in a statement Sunday:

“Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who exited last night’s game with 2:27 remaining in the second quarter due to a sprained right ankle, underwent an MRI earlier today. The MRI confirmed that Kuminga suffered a significant lateral ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in three (3) weeks.”

Kuminga came into the game as the Warriors’ second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry, averaging 16.9 points, but was limited to 13 points over 15 minutes.

After Saturday’s game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kyle Anderson will play more minutes in Kuminga’s absence.

“It’s going to be tough. JK’s been playing the best basketball of his career these last couple weeks, so we’re going to miss him,” Kerr said. “But Kyle will fill in well.”

Anderson played 21-plus minutes and had seven points, three assists and three rebounds. His playing time has been inconsistent but Anderson is eager for his opportunity.

“I’ve done my work already while not playing as far as working out and staying ready, so it’s just a matter of going out there and playing basketball,” Anderson said, noting he has had similar circumstances before. “I’ve been in this situation two or three times in my career and I’ve always made the playoff rotation. That’s just the goal is to keep getting better, support my teammates and when my number’s called go out there and do what I can do.”

The Warriors have counted on their deep roster through injuries all season.

“I’m just glad we have the depth that we do by way of Kyle,” Kerr said. “… We added a lot of depth for this reason, to be able to withstand some injuries.”