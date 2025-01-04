Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey next season

The Chicago Bulls announced today that Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey will be officially retired, making him the fifth Bulls player to receive this franchise honor. The Rose jersey retirement ceremony will be held during the next NBA season (2025-26), and details will be announced at a later date.

Rose will join Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33). The NBA retired Bill Russell’s jersey (No. 6) across the league after his passing in 2022.

OFFICIAL: The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season. No other player will ever wear the number 1 for the Chicago Bulls. Number 1 will always be from Chicago. pic.twitter.com/s7z3J030WA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

President & CEO Michael Reinsdorf shared the news with Rose during an in-person conversation in Chicago on Saturday morning.

“Derrick is both a hometown hero and a symbol of an entire era of Bulls basketball,” said Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “Retiring a jersey recognizes a player’s impact beyond on-court achievements. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization and forged deep, lasting connections with fans. It recognizes that emotional bond and the great influence a player has had on the team and organization’s identity.

“We are proud to add Derrick to the elite group of players – Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen – whose jerseys have been officially retired by the Chicago Bulls.”

“Derrick’s talent was extraordinary, but what always impressed me most was how he remained humble and let his basketball play speak for him,” said Michael Reinsdorf. “To watch Derrick the player was a thrill, but to get to know Derrick the person was an honor. His accomplishments on and off the court are what made him truly special.

“His connection with Chicago was undeniable when he was here, and it has only grown stronger and more profound over time. It will be an emotional moment to see Derrick watch his jersey go up into the rafters, surrounded by the family, friends, and fans who mean so much to him.”

Rose, the Bulls former No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and eventual Rookie of the Year winner, spent eight seasons in Chicago while amassing one of the most prolific careers in Bulls history. A three-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2011, 2012), Rose became the youngest player in league history to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2011 to go along with All-NBA First Team honors that season.

He guided the Bulls to the best record (62-20) in the NBA in 2010-11, consecutive seasons (2010-12) with the top record in the Eastern Conference and was a part of seven-straight NBA Playoff appearances for the Bulls from 2008-15.

The Chicago native played in 406 regular season games for his hometown team, posting career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Rose holds the third-highest assists per game average and ninth-highest scoring average in team history. He is one of two Bulls players (Michael Jordan, 1988-89) to record at least 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season after recording clips of 25.0 points and 7.7 assists in 2010-11.

From Chicago: A Tribute to Derrick Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Z8ckpaC6S4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2025

Chicago finished with a 245-161 (.603) record with Rose on the court, leading to the team’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 1998 with Rose averaging 27.1 points and 7.7 assists in 16 games during the 2011 NBA Playoffs. Rose’s postseason totals of 434 points, 69 rebounds and 123 assists that year make him one of three players in NBA history (LeBron James, 2006-07 & Jamal Murray, 2019-20) to record such minimums in a single NBA Playoffs at age 22 or younger.

He finished with career playoff averages of 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 41 NBA playoff games, marking the second-highest average in both points and assists across the Bulls record books.