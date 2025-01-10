Kia MVP Ladder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surges to No. 1

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

The precise moment when the Kia Race to the MVP got real was last Sunday when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander swatted away a layup attempt by Jayson Tatum, another Kia MVP contender, in the tense fourth-quarter moments of Oklahoma City vs. Boston.

Gilgeous-Alexander then threw a lob pass to Isaiah Hartenstein for a dunk that shook the building and the vibration was also felt at the very top of the MVP ladder.

By all accounts, it was the play of the year (so far) and enabled the Thunder to stretch their winning streak to a franchise-record 15, pushing Gilgeous-Alexander to the top step of the ladder.

And so, there’s a new leader. Gilgeous-Alexander is worthy in so many ways: he’s No. 3 in the league in scoring and does so much for the West-leading Thunder that it’s hard to ignore his value to OKC or his ascent in the league.

Let it be known, though, that the MVP race will in all likelihood undergo multiple changes between now and April. That’s how close it is between Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić (and you can’t dismiss Giannis Antetokounmpo just yet, either). Nothing is locked up. Let the suspense begin, in other words.

Essentially, the best way to characterize this race is to say: To Be Continued.

Setting the stage this week: The Shai Show continues Friday during this tough stretch for OKC when he faces off against the Knicks with Karl-Anthony Towns (No. 6 this week on the ladder) and Jalen Brunson (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV). He’ll then see the Sixers and Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday. It’s a prime chance for Gilgeous-Alexander to build his case for next week’s ladder.

The stat to know: Gilgeous-Alexander averaged nearly 33 points against the Knicks, Celtics and Cavaliers — the top three teams in the East — over the past week.

What they are saying: “I love Oklahoma City. I can’t see a world where I’m not in Oklahoma City. Market, no market. I don’t care. I’m comfortable where I am. I love where I am. I’m comfortable where I am. I love the people in the organization, the people around me. Those are the things that matter. I go to work every day with a smile on my face.” — Gilgeous-Alexander, on the so-called perils of playing in a small market.

1.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Season stats: 31.3 points, 6.1 assists, 2.0 steals

His case: What a remarkable past few weeks, past month and season for Gilgeous-Alexander. He came close to beating both the defending champion Celtics and East-leading Cavaliers this past week. Both games were thrillers and he played very well.

There’s nothing more Gilgeous-Alexander could do to overtake Jokić than that. If anything, the gauntlet has been thrown and the bigger question is whether Gilgeous-Alexander can fend off Jokić, who will not go quietly, from this point forward. This race will be fascinating to watch, and fun, too.

2. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Season stats: 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists

His case: Before missing a pair of games with illness, “The Joker” had back-to-back stunning 40-pieces against the likely front-runner for Kia Defensive Player of the Year (and fellow Kia MVP Ladder rung-holder), Victor Wembanyama.

Jokić remains a high-level consistent performer for the Nuggets, and if Denver has finally turned the corner on their season, which appears to be the case, then he’ll have another strong case for a fourth MVP.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Season stats: 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists

His case: Antetokounmpo has been a bit slow to return from knee issues that flared right after the Emirates NBA Cup Championship game, but his B-game is better than many other players’ A-games.

He outclassed Wembanyama in their Wednesday matchup — his iso-defense on Wemby was a much-replayed highlight — which proved that Anteokounmpo can rise to the occasion no matter the opponent. He’ll see Karl-Anthony Towns on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass) when the Bucks take a trip to New York, and then a week later gets Joel Embiid (maybe).

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Season stats: 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 blocks

His case: He went for 35 points and 18 rebounds and then 20 points and 23 rebounds the next night against the former No. 1 player on the ladder. Those games against the Jokić stamped Wembanyama as a serious candidate.

Upcoming is a pair against Anthony Davis and the Lakers, which means Wembanyama once again will be tested by one of the league’s best big men. The good news is Wembanyama seems up to the challenge and desires to measure himself against All-Stars and MVPs, because he sees himself in their class one day — if he isn’t already there.

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Season stats: 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists

His case: He remains a steady presence on the ladder because of his consistency, durability and impact. There’s no question Tatum is why the Celtics enjoy a high view in the East, even with their depth.

That said, Tatum slipped on the Ladder this week because when the lights were bright in Oklahoma City, he was outplayed by Gilgeous-Alexander. His block of a Tatum fourth-quarter layup proved to be the momentum-changer.

The Next 5:

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

7. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

8. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks.

9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

10. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

And five more (listed alphabetically): Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons; LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers; Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings; Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

