10 teams to watch as 2025 trade deadline nears

It’s the month before the NBA trade deadline. What could happen?

That’s the question posed annually during this time of the season, when teams take stock of their strengths and weaknesses, intensify the scouting on opposing teams in a search for potential help, hold in-house discussions — then realize the salary cap and its aprons and taxes will nullify the vast majority of proposals.

Such is life in a league where trades, especially those involving high-salaried players, are tricky and almost impossible to pull off. But trades get done anyway.

Most trades will wait until summer if only because the 2025 NBA Draft order is set by then and free agency becomes clearer. Still, this is when buyers and sellers identify themselves based on their place in the standings.

Do Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Michael Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Brandon Ingram or Kyle Kuzma find new uniforms soon? How much can they help another team — and what will they fetch in return?

Here are 10 teams who could be active in the days leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline:

Miami Heat

The Jimmy Butler situation makes Miami a prime trading partner, although this doesn’t necessarily mean they will be a partner. Pat Riley is steadfast against taking back a bloated contract in any deal, as he should. As any team should — that’s just good business. And the Heat under Riley have a history of keeping a manageable payroll.

Making things complicated is Butler can dictate trade terms since he has an option for next season (which, at $50 million-plus, he’ll likely pick up) and could demand an extension from any team willing to trade for him. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to see Miami just wait until next summer and deal with it then.

New Orleans Pelicans

Even with Zion Williamson back, there’s a sense of lost cause about the Pelicans, who’ve sunk toward the bottom of the West. This might be the right time to be a seller, and anyone except Herb Jones, Yves Missi and Trey Murphy III could enter the discussion. Does that mean Williamson is on the block, too? A year or two ago, no chance. Now, perhaps.

Brooklyn Nets

They started the process by shipping Dennis Schröder to the Warriors a few weeks ago and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers. Now the Nets must weigh whether to part with the player everyone wants — Cam Johnson. He’s in demand because he’s a good 28-year-old in his prime and on the upswing with a very reasonable contract (two years, $42 million remaining). The right deal — if one is forthcoming — could reset the Nets favorably.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Normally teams on a 70-win pace dare not mess with chemistry and the roster because, for what reason? OKC likely adopts that same philosophy. That said, it is sitting on a surplus of future first- and second-round Draft picks, is blessed with a deep roster of young assets and isn’t restricted by the salary cap. OKC could send a package for someone like Johnson and strengthen its case for being a top-three championship contender, or just add someone to fill the rotation. GM Sam Presti is smart, so whatever he decides will probably be the right choice.

Phoenix Suns

Will Bradley Beal, if asked, waive his no-trade clause? And if so, does anyone want him badly enough to send back a player who can right the ship in Phoenix? That’s a big ask. About Beal: As he said recently, he holds all the cards. He could refuse to waive his no-trade for all but two or three teams, and those teams could demand the Suns add a sweetener or two. This is why a no-trade is poison — for the team. Otherwise, the Suns’ options are limited — they have the largest payroll and the most cap restrictions. Any decisions on the futures of Kevin Durant and/or Devin Booker will get kicked to summer.

Detroit Pistons

What a difference a year makes as the Pistons are actually in the playoff picture. Even better? They have the lowest payroll, are the only team under the cap, and, essentially have no restrictions. They can add to this mix — if they choose — and give Cade Cunningham a co-star if such a player becomes available. Or they can be a dumping ground for a salary and get a sweetener in such a deal. Veterans such as Tobias Harris and/or Tim Hardaway Jr. are prime suspects to be swapped.

Los Angeles Lakers

The demanding fans of this team always believe the Lakers need to do something. Such is life when the team has a 40-year-old legend on the clock. Truthfully, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gets plenty of flak for someone who drafted Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht without sacrificing a ton of future first-rounders on other deals. He also just dumped D’Angelo Russell for Finney-Smith. Reaves is a popular asset, but he’s not going anywhere. Would the Lakers part with Knecht so soon, to salvage what could be LeBron James’ last year(s)?

Portland Trail Blazers

Once again the Blazers are spinning wheels and placing their faith in young players who haven’t developed enough. Therefore, the Blazers’ patience remains an issue. They should be sellers and the usual names — Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton — will be tossed about, but if they held value on the market, wouldn’t the Blazers have pulled the trigger by now on at least one of them? Scoot Henderson and Donovan Clingan, the last two lottery picks, apparently aren’t ready for prime roles. If they were, Simons and Ayton would be gone by now.

Golden State Warriors

Their involvement on the trade front (or lack thereof) rests with one player: Stephen Curry. He could push the Warriors to do something now, or this summer, all of which depends on his level of patience. He says he still wants to compete for titles. Ultimately, the Warriors must decide whether to sacrifice a bit of their future to salvage Curry’s remaining prime years or come to an understanding with him about the perils of rebuilding and/or reloading. That’ll be a hard discussion, which could dictate Curry’s future with the club.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto is in prime position to make a major move, since this season appears to be a wash. Several contenders will take Jakob Poeltl, a double-double big man and the only true value on the roster outside of Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett (who aren’t going anywhere). Again, with a rebuilding team like Toronto, the only deals that make sense involve getting draft picks and/or young players in return.

