Thunder-Cavs up 20% on ESPN as 'The Rematch' looms Thursday

The much-anticipated OKC-CLE game averaged 1.87 million viewers on ESPN Wednesday night, up +20% vs. the comparable window last year. The game peaked with 2.5 million viewers.

Don't miss “The Rematch” next Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30pm/et on TNT when the East-leading Cavaliers and West-leading Thunder run it back! https://t.co/ltCYXfmmOn — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2025

The back-and-forth contest, which featured 30 lead changes and marked the first time a team on a 15-game win streak met one on a 10-game win streak, saw the Cavs win an instant classic, 129-122.

The teams face off for “The Rematch” on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT / truTV / Max.