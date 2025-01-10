Starting 5 Daily Newsletter

Thunder-Cavs up 20% on ESPN as 'The Rematch' looms Thursday

The teams with the NBA's 2 best records will meet again on Jan. 16 after waging their classic on Jan. 8.

NBA.com Staff

The Cavs surge in the 4th quarter to defeat the Thunder and end OKC's 15-game win streak in an epic East vs. West clash.

This article was pulled from our Starting 5 Newsletter, a daily look at all things NBA. To get the newsletter in your inbox every morning, subscribe here.

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

The much-anticipated OKC-CLE game averaged 1.87 million viewers on ESPN Wednesday night, up +20% vs. the comparable window last year. The game peaked with 2.5 million viewers.

The back-and-forth contest, which featured 30 lead changes and marked the first time a team on a 15-game win streak met one on a 10-game win streak, saw the Cavs win an instant classic, 129-122.

The teams face off for “The Rematch” on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT / truTV / Max.

Related

Latest