Power Rankings, Week 5: Lakers, Bucks hold top spots before matchup this week

As difficult and strange as this season has been, things seem pretty darn normal at the top of the standings. In the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks lead the way at 9-4, having won seven of their last eight. And in the West, the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are back where they belong at 11-3, having won nine of their last 10.

So, with both teams healthy (and with our fingers crossed), it’s a great time for a showdown. The Bucks and Lakers’ first meeting of the season is Thursday in Milwaukee (7:30 ET, TNT). It’s the start of a seven-game trip for the Lakers and the start of a three-game homestand for the Bucks. And maybe it will play a role in the early-season MVP narrative.

Before they get to that one, the Lakers and Bucks each have another marquee game on Monday, part of TNT’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day tripleheader. The Bucks are in Brooklyn to check out James Harden’s new fit (7:30 ET) and the Lakers are hosting the Warriors (10 ET).

All those games should help determine the top spot in next week’s Power Rankings. This week, it still belongs to the champs.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Utah (3-0) — The Jazz are rolling again, and their win in Denver on Sunday was a quality W.

Utah (3-0) — The Jazz are rolling again, and their win in Denver on Sunday was a quality W. Something Just Ain’t Right: Orlando (0-3) — The Magic made things interesting in Brooklyn on Saturday, but they got destroyed by the shorthanded Celtics the night prior.

East vs. West

Schedule Strength through Week 4

Toughest: 1. Charlotte, 2. Detroit, 3. Memphis

1. Charlotte, 2. Detroit, 3. Memphis Easiest: 1. Philadelphia, 2. Phoenix, 3. Orlando

1. Philadelphia, 2. Phoenix, 3. Orlando Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Memphis (+10), Toronto (+7), Brooklyn (+6)

Memphis (+10), Toronto (+7), Brooklyn (+6) Free falls of the week: Orlando (-7), Miami (-6), Three teams (-4)

Week 5 Team to Watch

Brooklyn — James Harden made a splash (a 30-point triple-double) in his debut, and the Nets should (might?) get Kyrie Irving back this week. The showcase game is Monday night against the 9-4 Bucks (7:30 ET, TNT). But the Nets will then travel to Cleveland for two games (Wednesday and Friday) against the league’s No. 2 defense (still weird) before returning home to face the Heat on Saturday (7:30 ET, NBA TV).

Previous Power Rankings

Stats Key

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 100.8 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 109.7 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

NBA.com’s Power Rankings, released every Monday during the season, are just one man’s opinion. If you have an issue with the rankings, or have a question or comment for John Schuhmann, send him an e-mail or contact him via Twitter.