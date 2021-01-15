Top Stories

Karl-Anthony Towns reveals COVID-19 infection

Towns' infection comes seven months after his mother, Jacqueline Towns, died at 59 due to complications from COVID-19.

NBA.com Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns announced via social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19, part of a wave of infections sweeping through the team that forced the postponement of Friday’s game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions,” Towns wrote. “We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

Towns is averaging 22 points and 12.5 rebounds this season, his sixth in the NBA. His full statement:

