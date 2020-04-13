Jacqueline Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony, dies due to complications from COVID-19

The mother of Karl-Anthony Towns — Jacqueline Towns — passed away on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced in a statement from a Towns family spokesperson. She was 59.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th.

“Jackie was many thing to many people – a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time. They would like to thank the medical warriors as Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.

“The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and respectfully requests privacy in this time of great mourning.”

The Timberwolves released the following statement from the team:

“The Timberwolves organization is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications from COVID-19. In the four-plus years we were fortunate to know Jackie, she became part of our family. Her passion for life and for her family was palpable. As Karl’s number one fan, Jackie provided constant and positive energy for him and was beloved by our entire organization and staff at Target Center as she supported her son and the Timberwolves.

“The League, teams, and players have come together in their support of Jackie and Karl and we are grateful for our NBA family. We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who cared for Jackie during her illness and all of Karl’s fans who sent their support this past month. Our deepest condolences go out to Karl and his family during this difficult time.”

Towns revealed on March 25 that his mother had been placed in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19 complications. At the time, he urged his followers to understand the “severity of what’s happening in the world right now.”