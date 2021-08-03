Olympic men's basketball recap: Semifinals set as US, Australia, France, Slovenia win

Quarterfinal: Slovenia 94, Germany 70

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic posted a near-triple-double with 20 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, while Zoran Dragic poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Slovenia past Germany, 94-70, and into the semifinal round.

Behind nine first-quarter points from Dragic, Slovenia jumped out to a 25-14 lead in the opening 10 minutes.

Germany’s offense started to surge in the second quarter. At halftime, all but one German player who entered the game had scored, and the deficit was cut to seven.

But the second half was all Slovenia, as Doncic & Co. cruised toward the medal rounds.

Quarterfinal: USA 95, Spain 81

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant poured in 29 points to lead Team USA into the medal rounds with a quarterfinal win over Spain.

Despite finishing 4-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half, Team USA’s offense kept pace with Spain and the game was tied, 43-43, at the break.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 38 points for Spain.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (13 points), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (12), Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (11) and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (10) joined Durant in double figures for Team USA.

Quarterfinal: France 84, Italy 75

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as France survived a tremendous test from Italy to advance to the semifinals in Tokyo.

The two teams traded threes throughout a manic fourth quarter, but it was a triple by Thomas Heurtel that gave the French the lead for good with just over 2 minutes to go.

Gobert scored six of the team’s final eight points to seal the deal.

Evan Fournier, who reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Knicks on Monday, scored 21 points for France.

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Italians, who led 25-21 after the first quarter and kept it close throughout.

France remained unbeaten in Tokyo (4-0) and is now one win away from earning a medal for the first time since 2000, when it took home silver at the Games in Sydney, Australia.

Quarterfinal: Australia 97, Argentina 59

Australia used a huge fourth-quarter run to cruise past Argentina and into the semifinals in Tokyo. The Aussies led 60-48 heading into the fourth, and then outscored Argentina 37-11 in the final frame.

NBA free-agent guard Patty Mills led the way for Australia with 18 points. Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds.

All but one player scored for Australia, which is now one win away from earning a medal for the first time in its history. The Aussies have played in the semifinals on four other occasions, including 2016, when they lost to Spain.

Longtime former NBA player Luis Scola likely played in his final Olympic game for Argentina. The former Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers forward, among other teams, had participated in five Olympics and won gold with Argentina in 2004. He received a long standing ovation from players as he checked out of the game.

Australia will take on the United States in the semifinals at 12:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 5. France faces Slovenia on the other side of the bracket, with that game scheduled for 7 a.m. Aug. 5.