Olympic men's basketball quarterfinal matchups set: US draws Spain

Matchups for the quarterfinal round in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics have been determined.

The United States will take on Spain at 12:40 am ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The U.S. finished second in Group A behind France, while Spain finished second in Group C.

The two countries are familiar foes, having met in the gold medal game in both the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

Group C winners Slovenia, led by Luka Doncic, will face Germany, which qualified as one of the tournament’s two best third-place teams, at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 2.

Group A winners France will face Italy, which finished second in Group B, at 4:20 a.m. ET on Aug. 3, and Group B winners Australia will take on Argentina, the other third-place finisher to qualify, at 8 a.m. ET Aug. 3.

The semifinals, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 5, will feature the winner of France-Italy versus the winner of Slovenia-Germany, and the U.S.-Spain winner against the winner of Argentina-Australia.

The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.