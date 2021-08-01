Tokyo Olympics

Olympic men's basketball quarterfinal matchups set: US draws Spain

Matchups for the quarterfinal round in men's basketball at the Tokyo Olympics have been determined.

Kels Dayton

The United States will face Spain in the quarterfinal round at the Tokyo Olympics.

Matchups for the quarterfinal round in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics have been determined.

The United States will take on Spain at 12:40 am ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The U.S. finished second in Group A behind France, while Spain finished second in Group C.

The two countries are familiar foes, having met in the gold medal game in both the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London.

Group C winners Slovenia, led by Luka Doncic, will face Germany, which qualified as one of the tournament’s two best third-place teams, at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 2.

Group A winners France will face Italy, which finished second in Group B, at 4:20 a.m. ET on Aug. 3, and Group B winners Australia will take on Argentina, the other third-place finisher to qualify, at 8 a.m. ET Aug. 3.

The semifinals, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 5, will feature the winner of France-Italy versus the winner of Slovenia-Germany, and the U.S.-Spain winner against the winner of Argentina-Australia.

The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.