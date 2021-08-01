Olympic Men's Basketball Recap: Slovenia topples Spain; Argentina secures last Quarterfinal spot

Group C: Argentina 97, Japan 77

> Box score | Photos

Argentina secured the last spot in the Quarterfinals with a 97-77 win over Japan. Argentina finished 1-2 in Group C, while Japan finished 0-3.

Argentina held a 46-38 lead at halftime but surged in the second half.

Olympic veteran Luis Scola led Argentina with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo posted a near-triple-double of 17 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

Yudai Baba scored a team-high 18 points for Japan. Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe added 17.

Group C: Slovenia 95, Spain 87

> Box score | Photos

Slovenia held off Spain, 95-87, in a terrific Group C finale on Sunday to claim top spot in the group.

Luka Doncic, despite facing constant double teams from the Spanish defense, finished with a near-triple double, posting 12 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists.

Vlatko Cancar took advantage of the Doncic double teams, scoring 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Ricky Rubio led Spain with 18 points and 9 assists.

Slovenia finishes its first-ever Olympic group stage appearance unbeaten, topping Group C at 3-0. Spain finished 2-1 in the group.

Both will move on to the quarterfinals.