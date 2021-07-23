NBA players taking floor in Tokyo Olympics

The Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will not be short on NBA talent as several countries participating in the Olympics sport NBA players.

Below is a country-by-country look at the current and former NBA players on each team.

United States

Bam Adebayo (Heat)

Devin Booker (Suns)

Kevin Durant (Nets)

Jerami Grant (Pistons)

Draymond Green (Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Bucks)

Keldon Johnson (Spurs)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

JaVale McGee (Nuggets)

Khris Middleton (Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Argentina

Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets)

Gabriel Deck (Thunder)

Luca Vildoza (Knicks)

Former NBA players:

Nicolas Brussino (2016-18)

Patricio Garino (2016-17)

Nicolas Laprovittola (2016-17)

Luis Scola (2008-17)

Australia

Aron Baynes (Raptors)

Matthew Dellavedova (Cavs)

Dante Exum (Rockets)

Josh Green (Mavericks)

Joe Ingles (Jazz)

Patty Mills (Spurs)

Matisse Thybulle (76ers)

Czech Republic

Tomas Satoransky (Bulls)

Former NBA players:

Jan Vesely (2012-14)

France

Nicolas Batum (Clippers)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Nets)

Evan Fournier (Celtics)

Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

Frank Ntilikina (Knicks)

Vincent Porier (76ers)

Former NBA players:

Nando de Colo (2013-14)

Guerschon Yabusele (2017-19)

Germany

Issac Bonga (Wizards)

Moritz Wagner (Magic)

Iran

Former NBA players:

Hamed Haddadi (2008-13)

Italy

Danilo Gallinari (Hawks)

Nico Mannion (Warriors)

Nicolo Melli (Mavericks)

Japan

Rui Hachimura (Wizards)

Yuta Watanabe (Raptors)

Nigeria

Precious Achiuwa (Heat)

Chimezie Metu (Kings)

Jordan Nwora (Bucks)

Miye Oni (Jazz)

Josh Okogie (Timberwolves)

KZ Okpala (Heat)

Jahlil Okafor (Pistons)

Former NBA players:

Ekpe Udoh (2010-15; 2017-19)

Slovenia

Luka Doncic (Mavericks)

Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets)

Former NBA players:

Zoran Dragic (2014-15)

Mike Tobey (2016-17)

Spain

Marc Gasol (Lakers)

Juancho Hernangomez (Timberwolves)

Willy Hernangomez (Pelicans)

Ricky Rubio (Timberwolves)

Former NBA players:

Alex Abrines (2016-19)

Victor Claver (2012-15)

Rudy Fernandez (2008-12)

Pau Gasol (2001-19)

Sergio Rodriguez (2006-10; 2016-17)