Tokyo Olympics
NBA players taking floor in Tokyo Olympics
Twelve different countries will have current and former NBA talent on their rosters.
From NBA.com Staff
The Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Tokyo Olympics will not be short on NBA talent as several countries participating in the Olympics sport NBA players.
Below is a country-by-country look at the current and former NBA players on each team.
United States
Bam Adebayo (Heat)
Devin Booker (Suns)
Kevin Durant (Nets)
Jerami Grant (Pistons)
Draymond Green (Warriors)
Jrue Holiday (Bucks)
Keldon Johnson (Spurs)
Zach LaVine (Bulls)
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
JaVale McGee (Nuggets)
Khris Middleton (Bucks)
Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
Argentina
Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets)
Gabriel Deck (Thunder)
Luca Vildoza (Knicks)
Former NBA players:
Nicolas Brussino (2016-18)
Patricio Garino (2016-17)
Nicolas Laprovittola (2016-17)
Luis Scola (2008-17)
Australia
Aron Baynes (Raptors)
Matthew Dellavedova (Cavs)
Dante Exum (Rockets)
Josh Green (Mavericks)
Joe Ingles (Jazz)
Patty Mills (Spurs)
Matisse Thybulle (76ers)
Czech Republic
Tomas Satoransky (Bulls)
Former NBA players:
Jan Vesely (2012-14)
France
Nicolas Batum (Clippers)
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (Nets)
Evan Fournier (Celtics)
Rudy Gobert (Jazz)
Frank Ntilikina (Knicks)
Vincent Porier (76ers)
Former NBA players:
Nando de Colo (2013-14)
Guerschon Yabusele (2017-19)
Germany
Issac Bonga (Wizards)
Moritz Wagner (Magic)
Iran
Former NBA players:
Hamed Haddadi (2008-13)
Italy
Danilo Gallinari (Hawks)
Nico Mannion (Warriors)
Nicolo Melli (Mavericks)
Japan
Rui Hachimura (Wizards)
Yuta Watanabe (Raptors)
Nigeria
Precious Achiuwa (Heat)
Chimezie Metu (Kings)
Jordan Nwora (Bucks)
Miye Oni (Jazz)
Josh Okogie (Timberwolves)
KZ Okpala (Heat)
Jahlil Okafor (Pistons)
Former NBA players:
Ekpe Udoh (2010-15; 2017-19)
Slovenia
Luka Doncic (Mavericks)
Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets)
Former NBA players:
Zoran Dragic (2014-15)
Mike Tobey (2016-17)
Spain
Marc Gasol (Lakers)
Juancho Hernangomez (Timberwolves)
Willy Hernangomez (Pelicans)
Ricky Rubio (Timberwolves)
Former NBA players:
Alex Abrines (2016-19)
Victor Claver (2012-15)
Rudy Fernandez (2008-12)
Pau Gasol (2001-19)
Sergio Rodriguez (2006-10; 2016-17)