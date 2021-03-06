Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks finished the 2019-20 season with an impressive 56-17 overall record. The season’s MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, led the squad with 29.5 PPG, followed by Khris Middleton with 20.9 PPG. Eric Bledsoe (14.9 PPG) and Brook Lopez (12.0 PPG) also supported Milwaukee in its Eastern Conference success.

The Bucks entered the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the East. In the first round, they topped the Orlando Magic, 4-1, before ultimately falling to the Jimmy Butler-led Heat in the Conference Semifinals in a five-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.