Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn lost six players to free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season, but the new-look Nets reached the playoffs for the second consecutive year, earning the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn was led by Spencer Dinwiddie (20.6 PPG) and Kyrie Irving, who played in just 20 regular-season games due to injury but averaged a team-high 27.4 PPG.

The Nets were short-handed in the NBA bubble and faced the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto proved to be too much for Brooklyn’s depleted roster to handle, and swept the Nets to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.