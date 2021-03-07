Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Indiana Pacers

With Victor Oladipo out much of the 2019-20 season due to a ruptured quad suffered in January 2019, T.J Warren (19.8 PPG) and Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.4 RPG) guided the Indiana Pacers to a 45-28 record. They earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite some key performances from Oladipo and Myles Turner, the Pacers were eliminated in the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, falling to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in a four-game sweep.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.