Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Dallas Mavericks

Behind Luka Doncic (28.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 8.8 APG) and Kristaps Porzingis (20.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG), the Dallas Mavericks finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 43-32 record. Dallas clinched its first postseason berth since 2016, earning the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks faced the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs. Despite two stellar, 40-plus-point performances from Doncic, Dallas was eliminated in six games.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.