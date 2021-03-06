Earned Edition Jerseys
Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Dallas Mavericks
See the Mavericks' path to a No. 7 seed in the Playoffs and check out their Nike Earned Edition Jerseys below
Behind Luka Doncic (28.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 8.8 APG) and Kristaps Porzingis (20.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG), the Dallas Mavericks finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 43-32 record. Dallas clinched its first postseason berth since 2016, earning the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks faced the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs. Despite two stellar, 40-plus-point performances from Doncic, Dallas was eliminated in six games.
The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.