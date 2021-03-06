Earned Edition Jerseys

Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics signed Kemba Walker to a four-year deal during the 2019 offseason after Kyrie Irving left in free agency. Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all averaged over 20 PPG and helped guide the Celtics to a 48-24 record in the regular season — third-best in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics began the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs with a dominant sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, giving Walker the first playoff series victory of his NBA career. Boston then defeated the Toronto Raptors in a gritty, seven-game conference semifinals that featured a double-overtime thriller in Game 6. Boston’s season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the Celtics fell short against the Miami Heat in a six-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.

