Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat finished the 2019-20 season as Eastern Conference Champions, boasting a 44-29 overall record. Jimmy Butler led the team with 19.9 PPG, followed by Goran Dragić with 16.2 PPG. Bam Adebayo (15.9 PPG) and Tyler Herro (13.5 PPG) supported the duo in the Heat’s Eastern Conference championship quest.

The Heat entered the Playoffs as the fifth seed in the East. In the first round, they topped the Indiana Pacers, 4-0, and then in the Conference Semifinals took down the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks in a five-game series. In the Conference Finals, the Heat bested the Boston Celtics 4-2, but ultimately fell to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in a six-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.