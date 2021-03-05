Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Orlando Magic

In the 2019-20 season, the Orlando Magic finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 overall record. Nikola Vucevic led the squad with 19.6 PPG, followed closely by Evan Fournier adding 18.5 PPG. Terrence Ross (14.7 PPG) and Aaron Gordon (14.4 PPG) also provided key contributions.

The Magic’s season ended in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, as they fell to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks in a five-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th