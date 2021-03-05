Earned Edition Jerseys

Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Orlando Magic

See how the Magic made their way into the 2019-20 Playoffs and check out their new Nike Earned Edition Jerseys

In the 2019-20 season, the Orlando Magic finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 33-40 overall record. Nikola Vucevic led the squad with 19.6 PPG, followed closely by Evan Fournier adding 18.5 PPG. Terrence Ross (14.7 PPG) and Aaron Gordon (14.4 PPG) also provided key contributions.

The Magic’s season ended in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, as they fell to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks in a five-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.