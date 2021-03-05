Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Utah Jazz

All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert excelled on either side of the ball last season, with Mitchell averaging 24 points per game and Gobert logging 2 blocks per game. The duo drove the Jazz to a 44-28 record in the Western Conference, landing them the sixth seed in the NBA Playoffs.

The Utah Jazz matched up with the Denver Nuggets, where Mitchell and Nuggets star Jamal Murray exchanged multiple 50-point performances. The jaw-dropping series came to a dramatic close when the Nuggets edged out the Jazz by a 2-point margin in Game 7.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.