Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers finished the 2019-20 season with a 43-30 record, including an impressive 31-4 home count. All-Star big man Joel Embiid led the charge with 23 PPG in conjunction with 19.6 PPG from Tobias Harris. The defensive prowess of Ben Simmons and rookie Matisse Thybulle landed the 76ers a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.



Philadelphia matched up against the third-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the Playoffs, where they were outmatched in a four-game series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th



