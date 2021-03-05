Nike Earned Edition Jersey: LA Clippers

In the first year of the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard hometown tandem, the LA Clippers boasted an impressive 49-23 record. Leonard led the squad with 30.1 PPG, followed by Paul George adding on 26.2 PPG. Patrick Beverley (3.6 APG) and Lou Williams (18.2 PPG) complemented the duo and added energy to the new-look roster.

The Clippers glided into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed in the West, trailing only the neighboring Lakers. In the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, they topped the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks in six games before ultimately falling to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game Western Conference Semifinals series.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.