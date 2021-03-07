Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Los Angeles Lakers

In the first year of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis tandem, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA Championship and boasted an impressive 52-19 record. Davis led the squad with 26.1 PPG and James added on 25.3 PPG. Kyle Kuzma (12.8 PPG) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (9.3 PPG) were also key contributors during the 2019-20 championship season.

The Lakers glided into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the West, with the neighboring Clippers trailing close behind. In the first round, they topped the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers, 4-1, and then bested the Houston Rockets in the Conference Semifinals, also 4-1. In the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers beat out Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in a five-game series before winning the NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.