Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Houston Rockets

Former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates reunited in Houston for the 2019-20 season, as Russell Westbrook joined James Harden and the Rockets in a trade that sent Chris Paul to OKC. Harden (34.3 PPG) and Westbrook (27.2 PPG) propelled the Rockets to a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference with a 44-28 regular-season record.

The Rockets faced Harden and Westbrook’s former team to begin the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs. Houston won a back-and-forth, seven-game series over OKC, capped off by Harden’s series-saving block at the end of Game 7. The Rockets advanced to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, but were eliminated in five games by the eventual NBA champions.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.