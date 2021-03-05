Earned Edition Jerseys

Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers fought their way into the 2019-20 Playoffs with grit and determination. See Portland's new threads

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard teamed up with seasoned veteran Carmelo Anthony and athletic shooting guard CJ McCollum to bring the Portland Trail Blazers to a 35-39 regular-season record. Lillard’s incredible scoring performances — including a 61-point barrage — lifted Portland into the Playoffs as a No. 8 seed after a winner-take-all play-in game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Once solidified in the Playoff bracket, the Blazers stole one first-round game from the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers before falling 4-1 to the eventual NBA champions.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.