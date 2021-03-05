Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Portland Trail Blazers

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard teamed up with seasoned veteran Carmelo Anthony and athletic shooting guard CJ McCollum to bring the Portland Trail Blazers to a 35-39 regular-season record. Lillard’s incredible scoring performances — including a 61-point barrage — lifted Portland into the Playoffs as a No. 8 seed after a winner-take-all play-in game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Once solidified in the Playoff bracket, the Blazers stole one first-round game from the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers before falling 4-1 to the eventual NBA champions.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.