Nike Earned Edition Jersey: Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets secured the third-best record in the Western Conference during the 2019-20 season, finishing 46-27. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 19.9 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 7.0 APG, while Jamal Murray added 18.5 PPG.

The Nuggets faced the Jazz in the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, and trailed 3-1 heading into Game 5 despite a 50-point performance from Murray in Game 4. Denver fought back and eventually won the series in seven games, and Murray put up 50 points again in Game 6. The Nuggets advanced to face the Los Angeles Clippers, who also jumped out to a 3-1 series lead. Denver once again battled back, becoming the first team in NBA history to win two seven-game series after trailing 3-1. Their season ended in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The 20-21 Earned Edition uniforms will begin debuting on-court on March 10th and will be available for sale on March 18th.