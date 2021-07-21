NBA announces 51 early entry candidates withdraw from 2021 Draft

NEW YORK — Forty-nine international players who had previously declared as early entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm have withdrawn their names from consideration. In addition to the 88 players from colleges and other educational institutions who had previously withdrawn their names from consideration, two additional players from colleges and other educational institutions who had previously declared have also withdrawn. There are eight international prospects and 209 players from colleges and other educational institutions that remain early entry candidates.

NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the NBA Draft for the 19th consecutive year and for the first time it will air on both ABC and ESPN.

The following international players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm:

PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT

• Mert Akay | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6

• Carlos Alocen | Real Madrid (Spain) | 6-5

• Ibou Badji | Barcelona (Spain) | 7-2

• Aleksander Balcerowski | Gran Canaria (Spain) | 7-1

• Kenny Baptiste | Le Mans (France) | 6-7

• Hugo Besson | Saint Quentin (France) | 6-3

• Tarik Biberovic | Fenerbahce (Turkey) | 6-7

• Danko Brankovic | Cibona (Croatia) | 7-1

• Gora Camara | Casale (Italy) | 7-0

• Malcolm Cazalon | Mega (Serbia) | 6-6

• Vinicius Da Silva | Prat (Spain) | 7-0

• Tom Digbeu | Prienai (Lithuania) | 6-5

• Ousmane Diop | Torino (Italy) | 6-9

• Mouhamet Diouf | Reggio Emilia (Italy) | 6-9

• Matthieu Gauzin | Chalons-Reims (France) | 6-4

• Gregor Glas | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6

• Haowen Guo | Shanghai (China) | 6-7

• Justus Hollatz | Hamburg (Germany) | 6-3

• Ariel Hukporti | Nevezis (Lithuania) | 7-0

• Dalibor Ilic | Igokea (Bosnia) | 6-8

• Kenan Kamenjas | Spars Sarajevo (Bosnia) | 6-10

• Jovan Kljajic | Bilbao (Spain) | 6-6

• Makur Maker | Howard | 6-11

• Yoan Makoundou | Cholet (France) | 6-9

• Zsombor Maronka | Joventut (Spain) | 6-10

• Karlo Matkovic | Mega (Serbia) | 6-10

• Nikita Mikhailovskii | Avtodor (Russia) | 6-7

• Aristide Mouaha | Latina (Italy) | 6-4

• Mario Nakic | Oostende (Belgium) | 6-7

• Barra Njie | St. Benedict’s Prep/Fryshuset | 6-3

• Vladislav Odinokov | Khimki (Russia) | 6-8

• Joel Parra | Joventut (Spain) | 6-8

• Tomas Pavelka | Castello (Spain) | 7-2

• Marko Pecarski | FMP (Serbia) | 6-10

• Ivan Perasovic | Split (Croatia) | 6-7

• Franger Pirela | La Matanza (Spain) | 6-2

• Nemanja Popovic | FMP (Serbia) | 6-8

• Jaime Pradilla | Valencia (Spain) | 6-9

• Roko Prkacin | Cibona (Croatia) | 6-9

• Gabriele Procida | Cantu (Italy) | 6-6

• Sitraka Raharimanantoanina | Chalon (France) | 6-10

• Hugo Robineau | Cholet (France) | 6-4

• Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos | AEK (Greece) | 6-8

• Ziga Samar | Fuenlabrada (Spain) | 6-6

• Gui Santos | Minas (Brazil) | 6-6

• Pavel Savkov | Baskonia (Spain) | 6-7

• Alexander Shashkov | CSKA (Russia) | 6-11

• Boris Tisma | Sevilla (Spain) | 6-9

• Bojan Tomasevic | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-7

• Uros Trifunovic | Partizan (Serbia) | 6-7

• Luc van Slooten | Braunschweig (Germany) | 6-9

The following additional players from colleges and other educational institutions have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm:

• Makur Maker | Howard | 6-11

• Barra Njie | St. Benedict’s Prep/Fryshuset | 6-3