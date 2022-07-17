NBA 2K23 Summer League: Branham leads Spurs past Grizzlies

• Spurs 90, Grizzlies 87: Box score | Game details

A sharp all-around shooting effort from rookie first-round pick Malaki Branham and some disruptive defense that forced 18 turnovers helped the San Antonio Spurs overcome a dominant all-around performance by Kenneth Lofton Jr. and secure a hard-fought 90-87 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Saturday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Grizzlies opened the game playing well on both ends of the floor, leading to a 22-17 lead through the first 10 minutes. However, the Spurs would go on to dominate the middle quarters, outscoring Memphis by a 51-37 margin in that span. The nine-point cushion that created proved to be just enough in the end, as the Spurs escaped with a three-point win when Dakota Mathias’ would-be game-tying 33-footer failed to find the bottom of the net.

Lofton paced the Grizzlies with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included three assists, two blocks and one steal. David Roddy followed with 19 points, adding three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Ronaldo Segu poured in 13 points off the bench and also recorded three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Kennedy Chandler provided 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Branham supplied 23 points to lead the Spurs, complementing them with two rebounds, two assists and one block. DJ Stewart totaled 16 points and three boards, while first-round pick Blake Wesley supplied nine points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Josh Carlton matched Wesley’s scoring output and added eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The two teams have now wrapped up Summer League play, with the Grizzlies notching a 2-3 record and the Spurs finishing at 1-4.