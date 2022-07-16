Summer League MVP Ladder: Quentin Grimes helps Knicks reach title game

The first week of the NBA 2K23 Summer League was jampacked with action, featuring highlight performances from Paolo Banchero, Cam Thomas, Moses Moody and much more. Despite the No. 1 pick being shut down after a dominant two games, fellow rookies such as Bennedict Mathurin and Keegan Murray stole the headlines in the second week of action.

Spurs rookie Blake Wesley has turned heads with his rapid downhill playstyle and candid finishing ability at the rim — he’s averaged 19 points over the course of four games. Rockets’ first-round pick Tari Eason has had himself an impressive summer, averaging a healthy double-double of 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds. This Summer League has offered a huge breakthrough opportunity for many rookies who were overshadowed on Draft night.

Second-year players got off to a scorching start in week one of Las Vegas action, and the following week presented similar results. Houston’s 2021 first-round pick Josh Christopher has embraced a leadership role on these youthful Rockets. He averaged 19.7 points in three games while leading the Rockets to a 2-2 record in Summer League.

After receiving criticism from teammate Draymond Green following his first game on July 8, Warriors’ sophomore Jonathan Kuminga went on to score 28 and 29 points in his next two games and threw down a vicious poster in the third one. The reigning champs also received positive performances from James Wiseman, who delivered productive yet restricted minutes.

The most recent Summer League MVP Ladder featured two players who were recently shut down for the remainder of Summer League – leaving room for unnoticed potential. Check out which young stars made the final edition below.

The current Summer League MVP ladder reflects the Week Two performances of the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.

1. Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Last Ranking: No. 2

The dominance of Quentin Grimes has been monumental for the Knicks in Las Vegas. Grimes secured the second spot in the last ladder, but his transcendent play has landed him at this week’s No. 1 spot. The 22-year-old has continued his electric play in Summer League, averaging 23.5 points per game on 43.7% shooting. His highlight game of the week came during the Knicks’ sole loss this summer when he clocked in 24 points and six rebounds on 52.9% shooting against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Grimes and New York will get a chance to avenge their loss against Portland on Sunday as both teams face off in the NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game.

The Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks will meet in the NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 12PM PT, airing on ESPN. Complete Summer League schedule for Sunday ⬇️ All game times listed are Pacific Time. pic.twitter.com/1oHgDFb5sB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 16, 2022

2. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Last Ranking: No. 5

Keegan Murray has been putting the league on notice since his summer debut. Sacramento’s most recent lottery pick has lived up to the hype of his No. 4 overall selection by delivering productivity on both ends of the floor. The former Iowa standout continued his vigorous play from Week One by delivering 29 points on 52% shooting in a loss against the Thunder on Friday. Murray maintained his high level of play in a win against the Suns by logging his first double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) of Summer League. He’s averaging 23.3 points on 50% shooting from the field, 40% from deep and 80% from the charity stripe. Out of all the rookies in Las Vegas, the 21-year-old has been the most impressive.

3. Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Last Ranking: No. 1

The Brooklyn Nets have surprisingly underachieved in Summer League, but Cam Thomas has continued to impress. Thomas has displayed an endless array of ways to put the ball in the basket. The second-year guard currently leads Summer League in scoring, averaging 28 points per game on 42.7% shooting. While his shot-creating ability has been second to none this summer, Thomas has made his presence felt at the free-throw line with 12 attempts per game. His second week of Summer League featured a 29-point showcase in a loss against the Grizzlies and a 26-point performance in a win against the Timberwolves.

4. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Milwaukee Bucks

Last Ranking: Unranked

A new name has emerged onto the Summer League scene. Sandro Mamukelashvili, the No. 54 pick in the 2021 draft, has made the most of his opportunity by stuffing the stat sheet and taking a lead role on the Bucks’ Summer League roster. Mamukelashvili opened his second week with a jaw-dropping 28-point performance to go alongside nine rebounds in a loss against the Celtics. He continued to enforce his will by tallying a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds in a win against the Timberwolves. Mamukelashvili is currently averaging 20.5 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48.1% shooting. The 23-year-old’s aggressive play attributes to the hard-nosed culture the Bucks have established as an organization.

Mamu making buckets all summer long. 🔥 19 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/KFdIEqns5C — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2022

5. Lindell Wigginton, Milwaukee Bucks

Last Ranking: Unranked

Third-year player Lindell Wigginton has taken full advantage of his Summer League chance. Wigginton began his NBA journey in 2021 with the Bucks after being undrafted in 2019. The 24-year-old had quite the Summer League debut, chipping in 17 points as a reserve in a win over the Nets. He followed his energizing debut with a 24-point scoring barrage off the bench against the Celtics. After earning a starting position with his exceptional play, Wigginton continued his streak of buckets by clocking in 25 points against the Mavericks to help the Bucks improve to 3-1. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 20 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 59.5% from the field and 52.4% from beyond the arc. Wigginton and Mamukelashvili quickly developed into one of the premier duos at the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Lindell Wigginton & Sandro Mamukelashvili combined for 44 points while both shooting better than 50% from the field in the @Bucks win!@Lwigginton5: 25 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL@Mamukelashvili5: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Xb6R8iMB2e — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2022

* * *

Xavier White is the NBA Digital Sekou Smith Memorial Intern for 2022. Smith began working at NBA Digital in 2009, serving as a multimedia reporter and analyst for more than 10 years. His signature piece was the weekly Kia MVP Ladder.