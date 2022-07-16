NBA 2K23 Summer League: Mobley, Cavaliers outlast Hawks

• Cavaliers 94, Hawks 90: Box score | Game details

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 94-90 in the NBA2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

While there were only two lead changes and one tie in this game, it still came down to the final minute. In fact, Atlanta had a turnover and a missed three in the closing 50 seconds when down by a single point. Cleveland held the lead for all but one minute but never led by more than 12. The Cavaliers outrebounded the Hawks 41-34 while also outpacing them in the paint 50-40, assisting them to victory. They also outrebounded Atlanta on the offensive end, 13-7, while outscoring the Hawks 18-8 in second-chance points.

The Hawks (2-3) were led by Tyrese Martin, who tallied 21 points, three rebounds and four assists. Chaundee Brown Jr. also compiled 17 points and four boards in a sizable effort. Chris Clemons led the bench scoring with 16 points and added three assists, while Tyson Etienne provided 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Cavaliers (3-2) were led by R.J. Nembard Jr., who collected 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isaiah Mobley amassed 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Cameron Young collected 15 points and two boards, while Luke Travers totaled 14 points and five rebounds. None of Cleveland’s bench made it into double digits on the scoreboard.