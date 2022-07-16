NBA 2K23 Summer League: Pistons pull away from Magic late

• Pistons 102, Magic 86: Box score | Game details

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 102-86 in the NBA2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

There were 11 ties and 12 lead changes in this game, with Detroit riding a 34-22 fourth quarter to a double-digit win. The Pistons outscored Orlando by at least five points in each of the final three quarters, completing a 31-point swing for the 16-point victors. The Pistons shot 53.7% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range while holding the Magic to 46.4% from the field and just 22.6% from beyond the arc. Detroit also topped Orlando 23-15 in assists and bested them on the boards by 37-31 total.

The Magic (2-3) were led by Justin James, who collected 18 points and five rebounds. Zavier Simpson tallied 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Tommy Kuhse led the bench with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, while Daniel Oturu totaled 10 points and four boards.

The Pistons’ (3-2) leading scorer came off the bench in Jules Bernard, who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Charlie Moore led the starters with 21 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals, while Braxton Key racked up 15 points and four rebounds and Stanley Umude notched 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

This marks the end of the NBA2K23 Summer League for both teams.