NBA 2K23 Summer League: Wolves rally from big halftime deficit

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Charlotte Hornets 89-86 in the NBA2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

There were only two ties and four lead changes in this game, with Minnesota riding a 31-18 third quarter to their comeback win. Charlotte actually led by 14 points heading into the locker room for halftime, but the Wolves went on a 45-16 run in a 14-minute span to take a game-high 15-point lead. Charlotte finished the game on a 8-0 run but committed a turnover and had a 3-point shot blocked on their final two possessions with a chance to tie the game. The Timberwolves outrebounded the Hornets by a margin of 33-27 while also outscoring them 21-12 in second-chance points. Minnesota ended up shooting 49.3% from the field while holding Charlotte to a slightly lower 46.3%.

The Hornets (2-3) were led by JT Thor, who led the game with 28 points and added three rebounds, two assists and five steals. No other starter reached double figures in scoring, but Bryce McGowens supplied nine points, five rebounds and two assists. Justin Minaya led the bench with 10 points and three boards.

The Timberwolves (2-3) were led by Kevon Harris, who finished with 23 points and three boards. The other starters with big games included Wendell Moore Jr., who compiled 15 points and five rebounds, Josh Minott, who totaled 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Marial Shayok, who collected seven points, six rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Matt Lewis led the bench with 19 points, four boards and two thefts.

This marks the end of the NBA2K23 Summer League for both squads.