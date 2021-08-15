Las Vegas Summer League: Jalen Smith carries Suns over Blazers

• Suns 79, Trail Blazers 70: Box score | Game details

Jalen Smith extended his string of double-doubles to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 79-70 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in an MGM Resorts Summer League battle at Cox Pavilion on Saturday night.

The game was closely contested throughout, although there were only two lead changes and two ties. No team won a quarter by more than five points, and the Suns notched the win by progressively building their lead in the second half. Each squad committed 13 turnovers and scored 16 off the other team’s miscues.

Veteran Michael Beasley led the Trail Blazers with 14 points, adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emmanuel Mudiay generated a 13-point, 11-assist double-double that also included two rebounds and one steal. Kobi Simmons and Antonio Blakeney scored 10 points apiece, with the latter also posting five rebounds.

Smith paced the Suns with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double that also included one steal. Kyle Alexander and Michael Frazier generated matching 14-point tallies while pulling down nine and two rebounds, respectively. Vitto Brown poured in nine points off the bench.

The Suns play again Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Blazers are scheduled to play Tuesday.