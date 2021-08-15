Las Vegas Summer League: Scottie Barnes lifts Raptors over Hornets

• Raptors 80, Hornets 79: Box score | Game details

Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to an 81-79 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

The contest got out to a very slow start as the Raptors led 13-8 after one quarter. The Hornets turned it up in the second and outscored the Raptors 29-15 in the period to take a nine-point lead into halftime. The intensity picked up in the third as both teams were able to find the basket, but the Hornets maintained the upper hand and increased their lead to 13 heading into the final frame. They hung on to the advantage early in the fourth, until the Raptors mounted a 15-2 run over the final five minutes to complete an epic comeback.

Barnes filled the stat sheet for the Raptors, with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal while shooting 10-of-18 from the field. Precious Achiuwa added 19 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal, while Malachi Flynn tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

James Bouknight led the Hornets with 14 points, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes. Kai Jones logged nine points and 16 rebounds, while Scottie Lewis chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Raptors play again Tuesday, while the Hornets face the Chicago Bulls on Monday.