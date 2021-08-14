Las Vegas Summer League: Nah'Shon Hyland's 28 points fuel Nuggets overtime win against Mavs

• Nuggets 89, Mavericks 85: Box Score | Game Details

Nah’Shon Hyland drops 28 points to help the Denver Nuggets hang on 89-85 in overtime against the Dallas Mavericks at the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Saturday.

While Dallas led for all but a few minutes in this game, Denver was the one who prevailed in overtime. In fact, they outscored the Mavs 28-17 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime and then rode an 8-4 extra session to their victory. Prior to that, there were only five ties and two lead changes in total. The Nuggets ended up out-rebounding the Mavericks 53-41. In addition, Denver shot 43% from 3-point range and 67% from the free-throw line while Dallas shot just 23% from long range and 56% from the free-throw line.

Hyland, the No. 26 pick in this year’s Draft, added six rebounds and four assists to his nightly total. Zylan Cheatham tallied 15 points, 18 rebounds and two assists. Caleb Agada amassed 13 points, two rebounds and five steals. Zeke Nnaji led the bench with 12 points and seven boards.

Eugene Omoruyi led Dallas with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Nate Hinton generated 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Carlik Jones accrued 17 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while Feron Hunt led the bench with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Dallas will play again on Sunday, facing the Sacramento Kings. As for Denver, they return to action on Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks.