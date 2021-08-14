Las Vegas Summer League: Davion Mitchell helps Kings drop Grizzlies

• Kings 90, Grizzlies 75: Box score | Game details

Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davion Mitchell scored 19 points each to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 90-75 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The contest got out to a slow start as the Kings held a 19-13 lead after one quarter. The Grizzlies rallied to a brief lead early in the second, but the Kings pulled ahead again to a five-point lead by halftime. The scoring picked up in the third, where the Kings pushed their lead up to 11 before the Grizzlies charged back to make it a three-point game heading into the fourth. However, the Kings took over in the fourth and outscored the Grizzlies 24-12 to close out the win.

Ramsey and Mitchell were the only players to score in double digits for the Kings, but Louis King also had a solid outing, with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Chimezie Metu added seven points and nine rebounds.

Sean McDermott scored a team-high 13 points for the Grizzlies. Ben Moore logged 11 points and eight rebounds, while Ziaire Williams and Olivier Sarr tallied 10 points and eight rebounds each.

The Kings play again Sunday, facing the Dallas Mavericks. The Grizzlies also play Sunday, facing the Chicago Bulls.