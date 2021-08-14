Las Vegas Summer League: Warriors rally to knock off Thunder

• Warriors 94, Thunder 84: Box score | Game details

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-84 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

Oklahoma City led 84-81 with 3:20 remaining but Golden State scored the final 13 points to prevail. The Warriors recorded 10 steals and 10 blocks while winning the turnover battle 18-7. That also allowed Golden State to outscore OKC in points off of turnovers 22-8.

Moses Moody led the Warriors with 22 points, three rebounds and two steals. Jonathan Kuminga totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Gary Payton II provided 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. JaQuori McLaughlin led the bench with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Rob Edwards was Oklahoma City’s leading scorer off the bench, totaling 23 points and four rebounds. Theo Maledon led the starters with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl amassed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma City plays Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Golden State plays the undefeated New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.