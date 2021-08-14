Las Vegas Summer League: Behind Kira Lewis, Pelicans drop Cavs

• Pelicans 87, Cavaliers 74: Box score | Game details

Kira Lewis scored 22 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to an 87-74 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday.

While there were nine ties and 17 lead changes in the first half, New Orleans never relinquished the lead in the second half. Defense was the difference for the Pelicans, who recorded 12 steals and five blocks to win the turnover battle 17-11.

Lewis added two rebounds and two assists for the Pelicans, while Naji Marshall totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Trey Murphy hit the jackpot with seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists. David DiLeo led the bench with 11 points and four boards.

Brodric Thomas led Cleveland with 15 points and four rebounds. Lamar Stevens totaled 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Evan Mobley finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and Trevon Bluiett led the bench with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Cleveland plays Saturday against the New York Knicks. New Orleans next plays Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.