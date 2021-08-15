Las Vegas Summer League: Quentin Grimes shines in win over Cavs

• Knicks 103, Cavaliers 94 : Box score | Game details

Quentin Grimes scored a game-high 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Saturday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The contest got out to a tight start, but the Knicks pulled away in the second quarter, where they outscored the Cavs 38-29 to take a 10-point lead at the break. The Cavs cut it to a three-point game midway through the third, but the Knicks held the line and pushed the lead to 16 heading into the final frame. The Knicks kept the momentum going into the fourth and rallied to a game-high 22-point lead with just over seven minutes left, which was enough for them to cruise to the finish line and close out the win.

In addition to Grimes’ 28, the Knicks had two more players top 20 points, as Miles McBride tallied 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block, while Obi Toppin totaled 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block.

Lamar Stevens led the way for the Cavs, with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan added 16 points each, while Trevon Bluiett tallied 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Knicks play again Monday, facing the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavaliers also play Monday, facing the Phoenix Suns.